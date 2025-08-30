Jessica-Rose Clark Claims Victory Against Claudia Zamora in Bloody Battle – DBX 3 Highlights

Former UFC fighter Jessica-Rose Clark added another big win to her resume on Friday night, besting Brazilian brawler Claudia Zamora at DBX 3 in Miami.

Zamora came out of the gate swinging, but it was Clark who drew blood first, busting open Zamora just above her right eye in the opening round.

The ringside physician briefly looked at Zamora, but she was ultimately allowed to continue. Going into the second stanza, Zamora showed absolutely no signs of slowing down, putting constant pressure on Clark for the remainder of the fight. Unfortunately for Zamora, it was Clark who landed the more impactful shots, securing herself a second straight win under the DBX banner.

Official Result: Jessica-Rose Clark def. Claudia Zamora via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Claudia Zamora at DBX 3: