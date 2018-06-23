Jessica Eye Defeats Jessica-Rose Clark In Singapore

Jessica Eye earned her second straight victory, defeating Jessica-Rose Clark.

Bout number two on the UFC Singapore card saw women’s flyweights share the Octagon. Rose-Clark and Eye went toe-to-toe. The two threw leather inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

Clark went high with a kick, but it was blocked. Eye connected with a right hand that had Clark back up momentarily. Another right hand found the mark for Eye. A leg kick was there for Clark. She moved forward and connected with a left hook. A counter punch was there for Eye later in the first round.

Eye landed a leg kick early in the second stanza. A clean left hand over the top was there for Clark. Eye got in a jab. Clark slipped off a kick and Eye held onto a front headlock. Eye was able to get back up and the action returned to the center of the Octagon. A head kick was there for Eye, but Clark fired back with punches. A right hand connected for Clark. The round ended with Clark pressing forward.

Clark struck first in the final frame with a body kick. Eye answered with a right hook to the body following by a kick to the body. Eye moved forward and threw a combination. She connected with a right hand. Her jab was able to thwart Clark’s pressure. Eye and Clark briefly locked up. Eye scored a takedown. She connected with some elbows to the body. The final horn sounded with Eye in top control.

Final Result: Jessica Eye def. Jessica-Rose Clark via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)