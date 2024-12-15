Jessica-Rose Clark Shines with Another Win in Muay Thai at Fight Night San Jose

Jessica-Rose Clark, the Australian UFC veteran, delivered a dominant performance at Fight Night San Jose, scoring a unanimous decision win against Mariana Rivera in a 135-pound Muay Thai bout, avenging a prior loss. The event, organized by former UFC fighter Gilbert Melendez, saw Clark’s continued growth as a fighter.

Jessica-Rose Clark

In an earlier bout in Muay Thai, Jessica-Rose Clark wasted no time asserting herself in the opening round, overwhelming Lee with precision striking and relentless pressure. The referee stepped in to halt the contest, awarding Clark the TKO victory and marking another landmark in her post-UFC career.

In her next bout, just yesterday, she defeated Mariana Rivera by unanimous decision. After the victory, she explained:

“Mentally, emotionally and physically this was the hardest camp I’ve had in a long time, but getting my hand raised last night was a ray of sunshine. Mariana is no joke. After I fought her in August, she asked for the rematch almost immediately. She’s 50-5 as an amateur, 6-3 as a pro and just won a Mexican national title last month. I knew this fight was going to be much, much harder and she came in last night with a lot of confidence and a refusal to back down. She gave me the hard fight I have been longing for.”

Since leaving the UFC in 2023, Clark has embraced Muay Thai, finding renewed happiness and success in the sport. Competing out of Combat Sports Academy (CSA) in Dublin, California, Clark has thrived under the guidance of a top-tier coaching team. She is also actively involved in Alta Global Group’s Warrior Training Program.

Reflecting on her journey, Clark has credited this career pivot with allowing her to prioritize her well-being. “This is the happiest I’ve ever been in my fighting career,” she said in a recent interview.

With her sights set on continuing to climb the ranks in Muay Thai, fans can expect more performances from the Australian Jessica-Rose Clark standout in the months to come.