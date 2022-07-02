Landing her first promotional victory, Lithuanian bantamweight, Julija Stoliarenko manages to kick start UFC 276 with a brutal 42-second armbar win over popular Australian opponent, Jessica-Rose Clark — appearing to dislocate her challenger’s arm with the brutal submission attempt.
Receiving quite the pop to kick off tonight’s T-Mobile Arena card, Clark made her Octagon walk to the music of former WWE SuperStar, Shawn Michaels, leading to a wayward introduction and breakdown of her fight by UFC color commentator, Daniel Cormier.
Engaging in a firefight with Stoliarenko in the opening exchange, Clark wobbled the bantamweight, however, was forced to the canvas off the back of a power double leg takedown.
Quickly shifting her hips and moving to side control, Stoliarenko isolated Clark’s left arm, and hopped opposite sides, forcing the tap off the back of a slick 42-second armbar win — landing her first victory under the banner of the UFC.