Jessica Eye’s Mind Games Don’t Surprise Valentina Shevchenko

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was not surprised at Jessica Eye’s attempts to rile her up.

Shevchenko will make her first title defense against Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago.

Eye recently stated she was using mental tactics to get inside Shevchenko’s head. Earlier this month, she notably claimed “The Bullet” sped up her training footage to look even more impressive.

Shevchenko clapped back soon after and Eye believed that was a sign of her opponent getting annoyed. However, the champion, who had a regular relationship with Eye before their fight was announced, has no grudge and feels if anyone has a problem, it’s the challenger.

“I think from her side it has a little bit changed because I see different eyes, and, like I say, you meet people and if it’s affected like this, it’s not my problem, it’s her problem,” Shevchenko told reporters (via MMA Junkie). “For me, it doesn’t change nothing, the fight. I’m ready for the fight, and this is what I want, to fight good, and I’m going for it and nothing can destroy me for my goal.”

Used To Different Characters

Even if Shevchenko didn’t expect Eye to resort to mind games, she wasn’t surprised by it either.

After all, she has been in the fight game for a very long time and understands how fighters can change, especially when gold is on the line.

“It’s her deal, and whatever she thinks, she thinks,” Shevchenko explained. “You know, I am dealing with so many different types of fighters and people, they are acting differently, someone aggressively, someone trying to pretend you’re friends and then start doing different things. I see them all.

“She cannot surprise me with something different because I saw it. I saw how they’re acting and everything they’re trying to, they think they’re too smart but they are not. Jessica, she is not exceptional.”

UFC 238 will be headlined by a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes.