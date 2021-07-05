UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova faced some tough moments that led up to her withdrawal from the infamous American Top Team, but her manager is denying accusations of drug use and hostile behavior that allegedly led to the split.

It all started when Agapova’s now-former teammate, Maryna Moroz gave her side of the story behind Agapova getting kicked from the gym. She accused Agapova of threatening violence against her fellow ATT colleagues and also arriving at practices under the influence.

In addition, Moroz accused Agapova of intentionally looking to inflict injury on her during multiple occasions in the gym. She also said that Agapova would routinely use money supposed to be used for food to acquire drugs such as mushrooms and other herbs.

“Mariya went through some difficult moments,” Davis said in a statement made to MMA Fighting. “She was all alone [in the United States], but now she’s been through therapy, she’s much better and she’s already training for a fight. It had nothing to do with drugs. Absolutely nothing.”

“This is Mariya’s private life that we’re not going to make an issue to make her private life public. She came to the states from Kazakhstan, she went through some difficult moments, she had some crises, she got therapy, she’s doing very, very well now. She’s already training for a fight. There are no drugs. It has nothing to do with it.”

Despite the accusations, USADA has tested Agapova twice during the calendar year and hasn’t tested positive for any prohibited substances. The former Dana White‘s Contender Series standout has split her first two UFC outings after a brief stint with Invicta FC.

Davis also went on to say that Agapova suffers from anxiety but denied any drug abuse to go along with it. It’s unclear as to whether or not the UFC or ATT will investigate the accusations made by Moroz further.

What are your thoughts on Maryna Moroz’s accusations after ATT kicked out UFC flyweight Mariya Agapova?