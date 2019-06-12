Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang Early Betting Odds

Spread the word!













The opening betting odds for Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang at the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 15 event have been released. This fantastic bout was recently announced by the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The opening betting odds were revealed via BestFightOdds on Wednesday. Andrade is a -200 favorite to successfully retain her UFC women’s strawweight title against Zhang, who is a +170 underdog.

Jessica Andrade vs. Weili Zhang Background

Andrade (20-6) is riding a four-fight win streak with victories over Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. In her latest fight, Andrade had a memorable night when she KO’d Rose Namajunas by a slam in the second round to win the UFC women’s strawweight title. This served as the main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) event that took place on May 11, 2019, at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil.

On the flip side, Zhang (19-1) is 3-0 under the UFC banner. She holds wins over Danielle Taylor and Jessica Aguilar. In her latest fight, she beat Tecia Torres by decision at the UFC 235 PPV event on March 2, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC China (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 15) is set to take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The main card will air on ESPN+. The preliminary card will air on ESPN+ as well.

A flyweight bout between Luana Carolina and Yanan Wu is expected to take place at the event. Their first fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 237. However, Wu pulled out of the bout due to injury and she was replaced by Priscila Cachoeira.

The promotion will be announcing more bouts in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to LowKickMMA for the latest fight announcements.