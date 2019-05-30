UFC Champion Jessica Andrade Victim Of Armed Robbery In Brazil

Spread the word!













Just weeks removed from her title victory at UFC 237, women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade suffered a scary ordeal in her home country of Brazil earlier today (Thurs. May 30, 2019).

MMA Fighting reports that the heavy-handed champ was the victim of an armed robbery. Andrade and her wife, Fernanda Gomes, were driving her dark gray Honda HRV in Icarai, when she was stopped by criminals and robbed of her car and smartphones.

Andrade’s coach, Gilliard Parana, revealed the two are fine aside from the scare. Andrade comes off a second-round knockout win over Rose Namajunas in the main event of the UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV). With the victory, Andrade took home the 115-pound championship for the first time in her career.

She is currently on a four-fight win streak, not having lost since a unanimous decision defeat to Joanna Jędrzejczyk in 2017. There are plenty of contenders out there to challenge Andrade in her first title defense. It’s believed the winner of Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff at UFC 238 could challenge for the title next. Michelle Waterson also has a good claim to the opportunity.

And of course, Namajunas could always land a rematch given she was winning the fight against Andrade before the knockout slam. It will be interesting to see how things play out over the next few months.