Jessica Andrade Releases First Statement Following TKO Loss To Weili Zhang

By
Jon Fuentes
-
Jessica Andrade
Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Jessica Andrade has released her first statement since her TKO defeat to Weili Zhang.

Andrade was defending her women’s strawweight title for the first time against Zhang in the main event of UFC Shenzhen this past weekend.

However, the fight didn’t last long as Zhang was able to grab the TKO win in just under a minute. The result shocked the mixed martial arts world while it was also a monumental moment for Chinese sports.

As for Andrade, it was a first defeat since 2017 and fans didn’t get to hear from her after the fight or in the post-fight press conference. However, she recently posted a lengthy statement on Instagram reflecting on the setback (translation via MMA Fighting):

I was waiting for a moment of calm to write to you. I want to thank all my real fans and friends for the support. I’m not sad, we did everything right, I was very well trained and focused, it was one of the fights that I was the most prepared for, but unfortunately Zhang’s hand landed first and I went down, and then it came a series of elbows that I went out and tried to recover, but a knee came right after, so it was impossible to continue. I don’t feel embarrassed because that happens to all fighters one day. I happened to Aldo, to Joanna, to Cyborg, to Anderson Silva, to Junior ‘Cigano’.

“Anyway, my master Gilliard Parana and my entire team PRVT did a good job. We have nothing to say or fix, or at least think that we could have done better, because we did the best. What would a winning streak be if it wasn’t for the bitter taste of defeat? A champion isn’t made of wins only. It wasn’t my first loss and it certainly won’t be the last. I know how to deal well with all this, this landslide of critics and absurds that the Brazilians are saying. I just want to leave one message for the critics: NO ONE ENTERS THAT OCTAGON TO LOSE but the career I chose has these things. We’ll come back stronger.

“It’s not the end of the world, it’s just a restart. I have a solid career with 27 fights, I was the first Brazilian to fight in the UFC Octagon, I’m a veteran in the promotion and in women’s MMA. I became the No. 1 (ranked) in the world now because above me there’s only the champion Weili Zhang, who fought really well! And deserves the title. We continue at the top because there’s our place, and life goes on!

“I have incredible people by my side. I can’t wait to get back home to rest, stay with friends and family, because those who truly know me know that these last months weren’t easy. I had eight tireless months of work, but it was all worth it. Today I sleep well because I know my work was well done. I gave happiness to the Brazilian country and I have nothing to be ashamed about.

Estava esperando um momento de tranquilidade para escrever para vocês, quero agradecer a todos os verdadeiros fãs e amigos por todo apoio! Não estou triste não, fizemos tudo certo, eu estava muito bem treinada e focada, essa foi uma das lutas que fui mais bem preparada, mas infelizmente entrou a mão da Zhang primeiro e eu cai, em seguida veio uma sequência de cotoveladas em que eu apagava e tentava me recuperar mas logo veio uma joelhada, e então foi impossível continuar, não sinto vergonha porque isso acontece com todos os lutadores um dia, já aconteceu com o Aldo, com a Joana, com a Cyborg com Anderson Silva, com Junior Cigano, enfim eu meu mestre @gilliardparana e toda equipe @prvaletudo fizemos todo trabalho muito bem feito! Não temos nada o que falar ou tentar corrigir, ou ao menos pensar que poderíamos ter feito melhor, pois fizemos o melhor! O que seria das vitórias se nao sentíssemos o amargo da derrota ?! Um campeão não é feito somente de vitória, essa não foi a minha primeira derrota e certamente não será a última, sei lidar muito bem com tudo isso, com essa avalanche de críticas e absurdos que os meus conterrâneos estão dizendo, só quero deixar essa mensagem aos críticos, *NINGUÉM TREINA E ENTRA DENTRO DAQUELE OCTÓGONO PARA PERDER* mas a profissão que eu escolhi tem dessas coisas né, vamos voltar sim, mais fortes! E não estamos no fundo do poço, até porque não é o fim de nada, apenas um recomeço, tenho uma carreira sólida com 27 lutas, fui a primeira Brasileira a lutar no octógono do UFC sou uma veterana no evento e no mundo do MMA feminino, hoje me tornei a número 1 do mundo, Sim porque acima de mim só existe a campeã @zhangweilimma que lutou muito bem! E merece o título. Nós continuamos no topo porque lá é nosso lugar, Vida que segue! Tenho pessoas incríveis aí meu lado, Não vejo a hora de voltar pra casa e descansar, ficar um pouco com amigos e familiares, pois vocês que nos conhecem de verdade sabem que esses últimos meses não foi fácil vivi 8 incansáveis meses de trabalho intenso, mas tudo valeu a pena. hoje durmo tranquila porque o meu trabalho foi bem feito, já dei muitas alegrias a esta nação Brasileira e não tenho do que me envergonhar.

What do you make of Andrade’s statement?

