Jessica Andrade Offered To Fight Valentina Shevchenko At UFC 228

Before she slept Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Jessica Andrade offered to fight Valentina Shevchenko for the strawweight title. Potentially saving UFC 228.

When the first ever women’s flyweight champion Nicco Montaño was forced out of her title defense against Shevchenko matchmakers had a choice. Scramble for a last minute replacement such as Andrade or scrap the fight altogether.

As it turns out the local athletic commission wouldn’t allow the Brazilian to move up in weight. A curious decision to say the least considering Andrade fought at 135 pounds early in her UFC career.

“I even offered to fight for the belt if they agreed to, but since they had already weighed me and done all the work, I wasn’t allowed by the athletic commission,” Andrade said, “But I’m happy I was able to help the promotion, help the UFC with a great show and excite people.”

As a result of Montaño withdrawing from the fight, UFC President Dana White said the champion would be stripped of her title. And that Shevchenko will be booked in a title match later in the year. As for Andrade, she explained that as long as the fans are happy she is. No doubt her destruction of Kowalkiewicz will keep the masses entertained.

“I think that’s my job, to go in there and excite everyone who’s watching,” Andrade said. “To give my best and knock people out, and that’s what I did tonight.”

Watch Jessica Andrade’s full post-fight press conference here: (courtesy of MMA Fighting)