Jessica Andrade Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Coach Gilliard Parana Over $2 Million Theft

UFC fighter Jessica Andrade is taking legal action against former coach Gilliard Parana over an alleged $2 million theft.

Throughout the course of her career, Jessica Andrade has served as one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC. From title wins to blockbuster knockouts, she knows how to get fans excited about her fights.

Beyond that, though, there isn’t a whole lot that’s known about her personal life. From everything we’ve seen in the cage and in interviews, she seems to be a really down-to-earth person with a lot going for her.

However, it seems as if there’s more to her story, as she revealed that she’ll be taking legal action against her former coach.

Below, she outlines what the core issue appears to be.

Jessica Andrade confirms lawsuit

“We have a lawsuit going about TransferWise and the money that was transferred to other people I’ve never seen in my life,” Andrade told MMA Fighting. “That happened when he was taking care of my finances, and I had no access to anything. At one point he said, ‘Jessica, look, let me handle this for you, you don’t have to worry about any of this.’ And as always, I trusted him. He removed my access to the account. He said, ‘You don’t need to look at your accounts, you’ll have a monthly salary.’ I was making good money in the beginning, but in the end I don’t know how [that money ran out].

“He said I was shopping too much on Amazon, but with the investigation and all that, [we saw that] I made $2 million and spent $10,000 on Amazon. Where did the rest of the money go? It makes no sense, and it’s being investigated now, and we’ll find out where every penny went. I’ll just wait for now. I’m preparing for this fight [on Saturday], and as soon as it’s over, I’ll look at this lawsuit again and keep it moving

“The lawsuit is moving in the United States and he’s in Brazil, so I don’t know how it’s going to work. He was quite smart, he left before things happened.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Gilliard Parana denied all allegations made by Jessica Andrade in a statement issued to MMA Fighting, claiming his innocence will be proven during an investigation.