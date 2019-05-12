Twitter Reacts To Jessica Andrade’s Ridiculous Slam KO Of Rose Namajunas

Spread the word!













Main eventing UFC 237 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. May 11, 2019) was a women’s strawweight title fight. “Thug” Rose Namajunas defended her title against Jessica Andrade.

Namajunas showed some masterful work on the feet in the opening round, and most of the second round. However, it was a takedown attempt from Andrade that would change everything. Namajunas attempted to defend the takedown with a kimura as she had done successfully in the first round, but things played out much different.

The champion was slammed on her head and rendered unconscious by the slam. Andrade was declared the winner and new UFC women’s strawweight champion by way of second-round knockout. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the finish here:

OMG, slam by Andrade, Rose lands on her head and IT IS OVER! WOW — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 12, 2019

OH MY GOD — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 12, 2019

Oh my god. — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) May 12, 2019

Whoa. Slam KO. Rose looked absolutely amazing up until that moment. What a turn of events. #UFC237 — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) May 12, 2019

What the. Andrade just KO slammed Namajunas in the 2nd. She is the new 115 pound champ. That was scary and vicious. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

JESUS WHAT A SLAM!!! — Jimmy Smith (@jimmysmithmma) May 12, 2019

That was unreal. Jessica Andrade with the slam KO out of nowhere. WOOOOOOOOOOW. #UFC237 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) May 12, 2019

Oh my God. Jessica Andrade just picked up Rose Namajunas and slammed her to the canvas, knocking her out. Second round KO victory. Andrade is the new UFC strawweight champion. #UFC237 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 12, 2019

Heart-breaking for Namajunas. I don’t think she has ever looked better up until that point. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 12, 2019

Holy crap. Jessica Andrade picks up and slams Rose Namajunas directly on her head and knocks her out cold.



New strawweight champion #UFC237 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 12, 2019

The power of Jessica Andrade stands atop the 115-pound division. Rose Namajunas fought tactically and beautifully, but Andrade picks her up and slams her on her head in the second round, knocking her out. Wow. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 12, 2019

That was one of the craziest finishes ever. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) May 12, 2019

Jessica Andrade is the NEW strawweight champion. Finishes Rose Namajunas via KO slam in the second round. Unreal fight #UFC237 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) May 12, 2019

What a scary KO. Jessica Andrade! And new. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) May 12, 2019

That slam just made me a little sick to my stomach. Namajunas got spiked on top of her head — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 12, 2019

Night of the finishes . All Across the world . WOW 🌎!!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 12, 2019

Fuck. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) May 12, 2019

She’s still my favorite — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) May 12, 2019

Slams can win fights, we forget sometimes! Andrade is tough as she is powerful. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) May 12, 2019

Take nothing from Jessica… but wouldn't that be considered a spike? @JohnMcCarthyMMA @marcgoddard_uk

Nevertheless Congratulations to @jessicammapro !! #UFC237 — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) May 12, 2019