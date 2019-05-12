Twitter Reacts To Jessica Andrade’s Ridiculous Slam KO Of Rose Namajunas

Main eventing UFC 237 on pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. May 11, 2019) was a women’s strawweight title fight. “Thug” Rose Namajunas defended her title against Jessica Andrade.
Namajunas showed some masterful work on the feet in the opening round, and most of the second round. However, it was a takedown attempt from Andrade that would change everything. Namajunas attempted to defend the takedown with a kimura as she had done successfully in the first round, but things played out much different.
The champion was slammed on her head and rendered unconscious by the slam. Andrade was declared the winner and new UFC women’s strawweight champion by way of second-round knockout. Check out how the mixed martial arts (MMA) community reacted to the finish here: