Taila Santos out, Erin Blanchfield now headlines UFC Vegas 69 against Jessica Andrade on February 17.

One-time UFC flyweight title challenger, Taila Santos has been forced from her UFC Vegas 69 main event clash against promotional perfect contender, Erin Blanchfield on February 17. – with the Invicta FC alum now clashing with former undisputed strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade next weekend. The event is scheduled to take place from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Boasting an impressive 10-1 professional record, promotional perfect prospect, Blanchfield managed to land a one-sided first round kimura submission victory over Liverpudlian fan-favorite, Molly McCann at UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden.

Jessica Andrade makes a quickfire Octagon return on a weeks’ notice

As for Jessica Andrade, the Brazilian berseker, who currently occupies the #6 rank at strawweight, as well as the #3 rank at the flyweight limit, most recently featured against Lauren Murphy just last month at UFC 283 in Brazil, landing a one-sided decision victory. During the official UFC 284 broadcast tonight, the promotion confirmed Santos had been replaced by Andrade and would face Blanchfield next weekend.

The wrecking ball @JessicaMMAPro is BACK on short-notice to take on the surging @Blanchfield_MMA at #UFCVegas69! pic.twitter.com/ldz0KPKmUg — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 11, 2023

Clinching the #10 rank in the official flyweight pile in her November submission win over McCann, Blanchfield, a native of New Jersey, has managed to rack up consecutive victories over four opponents since her transition to the UFC back in 2021.

Debuting with a decision win over Sarah Alpar, Blanchfield then bested Miranda Maverick, before then defeating JJ Aldrich, and McCann in submission stoppages since.

24-9 as a professional, Jessica Andrade managed to strike undisputed strawweight gold with a worrying slam knockout win over Rose Namajunas back in May 2019 on home soil.

Enjoying an impressive three-fight winning run which includes her Rio de Janeiro decision win over Murphy, Andrade had landed prior a submission win over Amanda Lemos, and a knockout victory over Cynthia Calvillo.

UFC Vegas 69 takes place on February 17. from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.