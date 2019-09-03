Jessica Andrade Details Being Stunned By Weili Zhang’s Power

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade lost her UFC strawweight title in stunning fashion in the main event of UFC Shenzhen. There, in the main event, she was taking on Chinese challenger, Weili Zhang, who knocked her out in just 42 seconds.

From the start of the fight, it was Zhang who was landing the harder shots, which was a surprise to many. Now, following the fight, Andrade opened up on what happened and hopes she can rematch Zhang and have a ‘real fight’ with her.

“I’m very proud of what I did. To go through a different time zone, to come all the way here and fight her,” she said to Combate. “She landed a good hand. I had never been knocked out before, and she did it. Who knows one day I can meet her again and then we will have a real fight.”

Why she wants a rematch is simple. Andrade believes the punches she did land hurt Zhang, and knows she has what it takes to beat her. However, she knows she must work her way back up to the top.

“I felt the punch, then came the elbows. I kept blacking out and coming back and blacking out again. There wasn’t much to do,” she explained. “I couldn’t work my aggressiveness, my strikes. The little I put on her, she felt. It’s part of the job, one day you win, one day you lose.”

Whether or not Andrade and Zhang rematch will only be known as time goes by. But, the Brazilian is eager to run it back.

