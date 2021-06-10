A flyweight matchup between most recent title challenger, former strawweight champion, Jessica Andrade and division mover, Cynthia Calvillo has been added to UFC 266 — which has seen its landing pad moved from September 4. to September 25. A location or venue for the pay-per-view event has yet to be determined by the organization.



Returning for the first time since April, Brazilian powerhouse, Andrade unsuccessfully challenged for the undisputed UFC flyweight championship — dropping a grueling second round ground-and-pound loss to current division pacesetter, Valentina Shevchenko in Jacksonville, Florida. The defeat came as the 29-year-old’s first since her move to 125lbs in October of last year.



Also finding herself on the losing side of the equation for the first time in her brief flyweight run under the UFC’s banner, San Jose native, Calvillo faltered opposite former title challenger, Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 255 in November. The defeat came as the Californian’s first in a five-fight stretch. News of the showcase between Andrade and Calvillo was first reported by ESPN Deportes reporter, Carlos Contreras Legaspi.



UFC 266 was initially expected to take place on September 4. — however, with the reshuffling of the middleweight showdown between Darren Till and Derek Brunson, as well as the promotion’s hope to book that fight as part of a UFC Fight Night London main event, the entire event is set to shift to September 24.



Parana native, Andrade will make her third Octagon appearance at the 125lbs limit, having debuted at flyweight back at UFC Fight Island 6 in October with a masterful first round knockout win over common-opposition, Chookagian.



A former undisputed strawweight champion — the fourth in promotional history, Andrade scored the crown with a worrying slam knockout win over current titleholder, Rose Namajunas back in May of 2019 in Brazil.



A UFC contender since July of 2013, Andrade has notched impressive promotional wins against the likes of Rosi Sexton, Raquel Pennington, Jessica Penne, Joanne Calderwood, Angela Hill, Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and the above-mentioned current 115lbs queen, Namajunas.



Set for her tenth Octagon walk, 33-year-old wrestler, Calvillo has only dropped two promotional defeats, to the aforementioned, common-foe, Chookagian, as well as inaugural UFC and Invicta FC strawweight champion, Carla Esparza.



The recent American Kickboxing Academy mover had managed to take home notable UFC triumphs against the likes of Amanda Cooper, Pearl Gonzalez, common-foe, Calderwood, Poliana Botelho, Cortney Casey, and former title chaser Jessica Eye.



UFC 266 takes place on September 25. with a location or venue for the event yet to be determined by the organization. Set for the showcase, a light heavyweight title clash between reigning division kingpin, Jan Blachowicz and two-time title challenger, veteran division mainstay, Glover Teixeira. The featherweight title clash of Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is also targeted to land on the same card.