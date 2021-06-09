Dana White has confirmed that the upcoming featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will take place at UFC 266.

“Yeah, that is [UFC] 266,” White told Submission Radio.

The pay-per-view event, headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira currently set for September 4 is without a host location. According to ESPN journalist, Brett Okamoto, that date could be pushed back due to a show the promotion is hoping to do in London, England.

“Not official, but looks like the five-round fight between Darren Till (@darrentill2) and Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson), originally scheduled on Aug. 14, is moving to Sept. 4, per sources. London is the targeted location,” Okamoto wrote on social media. “If/once this becomes official, the UFC 266 pay-per-view scheduled on Sept. 4 would move to another date.”

If/once this becomes official, the UFC 266 pay-per-view scheduled on Sept. 4 would move to another date. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 4, 2021

White was unable to shed any light on where UFC 266 will take place, but he did suggest the event is set to be pushed back from its original date.

“No, 266 we don’t know yet,” White said. “We’re still, you know, you’re talking about the end of September for that fight. So, who knows. Listen, everything looks like it’s going in the right direction. I don’t know about Canada and Australia, but everything else is looking like it’s going in the right direction.”

Volkanovski and Ortega have just wrapped filming of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. The 145lb duo have since been throwing shots at each other in the media, bringing some animosity to what had appeared to be a cordial build-up to their title fight.

UFC 266 Card (So Far)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Jalin Turner vs. Uros Medic

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Who do you think will walk away with the featherweight title at UFC 266? Alexander Volkanovski or Brian Ortega?