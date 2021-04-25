And Still. Valentina ‘Bullet’ Shevchenko remains the undisputed UFC flyweight champion, knocking back arguably, on paper at least, the sternest challenge to her throne in the form of former strawweight best, Jessica Andrade.

Utilising her wrestling and grappling accumen throughout the two round affair, Shevchenko repeatedly took Andrade to the canvas from the opening round through to the second, moving to side control with ease on occasion.

Eventually forcing the issue, the Kyrgyzstan native, took side control once more before eventually assuming mounted crucifix. In a very similar display to her UFC 247 win over Katlyn Chookagian last year, Shevchenko began unloading with strikes from the top, slicing Andrade with elbows, forcing referee, Dan Miragliotta to stop the championship contest.

Below, catch the highlights from Shevchenko’s one-sided win over Andrade.

BEEN OUR QUEEN.



IS OUR QUEEN.



By the looks of it, ALWAYS WILL BE. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/O81IhaxSY5 — UFC (@ufc) April 25, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko finishes Jéssica Andrade after landing some vicious ground and pound! 💪#AndStill @BulletValentina 🏆#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/bT17fQdNz5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021