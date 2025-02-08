Jeremy Stephens Slams ‘Cocaine Conor’ McGregor: ‘Used to Have Good Values … He’s F–d Up Now’

Jeremy Stephens has reignited his feud with Conor McGregor, taking aim at the Irish fighter’s controversial behavior and lifestyle. Following his victory over Eddie Alvarez at BKFC KnuckleMania 5, Stephens addressed McGregor during a post-fight press conference, referring to him as “Cocaine Conor” and criticizing his recent actions.

Jeremy Stephens Slams ‘Cocaine Conor’

The two fighters have a history of verbal clashes dating back to a 2016 UFC press conference where McGregor famously dismissed Jeremy Stephens with the line, “Who the f— is that guy?” Their rivalry resurfaced recently when McGregor, a part-owner of BKFC, entered the ring after Stephens’ win and challenged him to a bare-knuckle fight. The staredown between them has fueled speculation about a potential future matchup under the BKFC banner.

In a recent interview with MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Jeremy Stephens discussed Conor McGregor and said:

“I don’t have to do cocaine and go cut promos, old cocaine Conor, my promoter, buttcheeks Mcgregor. Coked out of his f–g mind. Everybody laughs about it but I’m the only one saying it… That dude used to inspire me, he used to have good values, dude he created the game I’m living in. He’s f–d up [now].”

Stephens expressed confidence in his ability to defeat McGregor in bare-knuckle competition, stating, “I’ll make him quit… I’ve got power, I’ve got calf kicks. But when it comes to bare-knuckle, bro, no one is beating me”

McGregor’s public image has been marred by legal troubles and allegations of drug use in recent years. He has admitted to using cocaine on multiple occasions, including during incidents tied to civil lawsuits and sexual assault allegations. Despite these controversies, McGregor remains a polarizing figure in combat sports.

While a fight between Stephens and McGregor would draw significant attention, it remains uncertain if or when it could happen due to contractual obligations and ongoing legal issues surrounding Conor McGregor.