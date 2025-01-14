Conor McGregor Welcomes Las Vegas Raiders Star Maxx Crosby as New BKFC Part-Owner

Maxx Crosby, the star defensive end for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, is joining UFC megastar Conor McGregor as the latest part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

On Tuesday, the well-known combat sports fan and pro football star revealed that he had purchased a stake in the fast-rising promotion.

“Bare knuckle fighting is raw, real, and incredibly engaging for fans,” Crosby stated in a press release. “I have always been passionate about combat sports, and I see BKFC as a platform that not only showcases the incredible skill, talent, and athleticism of these fighters but also brings a unique and authentic experience to combat sports enthusiasts.”

Founded in 2018, the BKFC has held more than 100 events around the world, including England, Bulgaria, Mexico, Thailand, and most recently, Spain. In April 2024, McGregor announced that he had officially become a part-owner of the promotion and has regularly appeared at BKFC events since then.

Conor McGregor welcomes Crosby to the team

Shortly following Crosby’s announcement, McGregor welcomed aboard the two-time Pro Bowler with open arms.

“I am thrilled for Maxx to join me as an owner of BKFC,” McGregor said. “He is the epitome of hard work and perseverance that is the backbone of BKFC!”

Crosby was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the fourth round (106th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He went on to deliver a successful rookie campaign, notching ten sacks, 47 total tackles, four passes defended, and four forced fumbles. Between 2021 and 2023, Crosby was listed as one of the top 100 NFL players for each of those seasons and was a Pro Bowl selection in the previous two years.

Unfortunately, Crosby suffered an ankle injury during a week two matchup against the Denver Broncos. He continued to play through most of the season but announced on December 14 that he would undergo surgery, bringing an end to his 2024.