Ion Cutelaba Taps Out Ibo Aslan with Tight Arm Triangle Choke in Opening Round – UFC Seattle Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ion Cutelaba

Ion Cutelaba closed out the UFC Seattle prelims with an impressive first-round submission victory over Turkish knockout artist Ibo Aslan.

Things got off to a fast and furious start with both Cutelaba and Aslan slinging heavy leather from the get-go. After eating a couple of hard shots from Aslan, the nine-year Octagon veteran changed levels and looked to take things down to the mat. Aslan offered some solid takedown defense, but Cutelaba inevitably got him to the mat.

gettyimages 2201377373 612x612 1

Once there, it was clear that Cutelaba had the advantage as he quickly transitioned to mount during a scramble and cinched in an arm triangle. ‘The Hulk’ proceeded to put the squeeze on Aslan, forcing the Turk to tap out less than three minutes into the opening round.

gettyimages 2201377222 612x612 1

Official Result: Ion Cutelaba def. Ibo Aslan via submission (arm triangle choke) at 2:51 of Round 1.

It was Cutelaba’s eighth career win under the UFC banner and 19th overall. ‘The Hulk’ has now won three of his last four while Aslan saw his six-fight win streak snapped with the shocking loss.

gettyimages 2201377286 612x612 1

check out highlights from Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan at UFC Seattle:

