Jay Perrin on facing Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC 282: “Behind all of this noise you’re making, I smell someone that’s afraid.”

Boston’s own Jay Perrin is set to take on highly regarded prospect and recent DWCS victor Raul Rosas Jr. as the feature prelim bout at UFC 282 on Saturday.

Perrin is 0-2 in the UFC, but a matchup with the 18-year-old phenom Rosas doesn’t worry him at all. Coming off a questionable decision loss to Aoriqileng at UFC 278, Perrin has his sights set on a bounce-back win and his first victory in the UFC.

Perrin recently took the time to talk to LowKickMMA’s Alex Behunin about the matchup, his opponent, and his future in the promotion.

When asked about the matchup with Rosas, Perrin stated:

“He’s had two really entertaining fights, this guy is not a striker… they’re looking for flashy subs and stuff like that from Raul, not anything else. I think it’s a very good opportunity and I think as much as they are promoting Raul, they’re seeing how well I can handle a spotlight like this. My back’s against the wall, makes me very very dangerous.”

Jay Perrin enters this fight with the utmost confidence and predicts a favorable outcome:

“I’m very very confident, I think that you know, late first, late second finish. I think I’m gonna get a finish here”

Perrin then continued to speak on Rosas and his meteoric rise over the recent months, stating:

“He’s a young man with a bunch of people around him telling him he’s better than he is. He doesn’t have the experience against veterans to be talking the way he is… Anybody that has to constantly say that I’m gonna do this, I’m gonna do that, remember you’re putting a lot of pressure on yourself to do that. Now the fans expect that from you. All I’ve said is I’m gonna go in there and I’m gonna give him some humility…”

“Behind all of this noise you’re making, I smell someone that’s afraid and I’m gonna eat you for that, I know it.”

Jay Perrin on the potential of being cut from the UFC should he come up short

With an 0-2 record in the promotion, there are some questions as to what is next for Perrin regarding his future. On this issue, Perrin continues:

“I’m alright with trying as hard as I can and failing… I’m fighting for my job but my life won’t end if I lose and get cut… I get to remember that when I have fun and I do what I love to do, everything works out… All I can control is hurting the person in front of me and if they like it, they like it, if they don’t, they don’t so it’s really not up to me”

Make sure you tune in for this highly anticipated feature prelim bout and check out the full interview with Jay Perrin here: