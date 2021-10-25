Former UFC, WEC, and Strikeforce feature, Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller is reportedly facing further felony charges following his arrest in September of this year, after the middleweight was allegedly involved in a bar fight just days before his arrest.



Miller, 40, a native of Fayetteville in North Carolina, was not initially arrested following the alleged altercation at the bar, however, is now reportedly facing two felony charges for battery and assault after a man was reportedly diagnosed with broken ribs following the alleged bar fight involving Miller.

Jason Miller faces felony charges following alleged bar fight before September arrest



The initial report from TMZ details that police did not make any arrests following the alleged bar fight involving Miller, with the alleged situation diffused by the time law enforcement had arrived. The alleged victim elected against filing charges against Miller, however, a hospital visit resulted in the diagnosis of several broken ribs, resulting in charges being eventually filed. Just days after the alleged altercation, Miller was arrested for felony domestic violence and was held on bail of $1.385 million as a result.



Miller has a rather colorful history with law enforcement, with arrests and charges littered throughout his recent years, including arrests for DUI (driving under the influence), battery, trespassing, vandalism, violations of protective orders, as well as alleged assaults of police officers.



The former UFC fighter was charged with domestic violence, after law enforcement officers responded to a phone call in San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles — with the caller showing signs of trauma around both her neck and face.



A 39-fight professional veteran, Miller has managed to establish a 28-10(1) record, ending his career with a three-fight losing skid.



Miller featured as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 14 back in December 2011, dropping a third round knockout loss to arch-rival and opposing head coach, former UFC middleweight champion and Hall of Fame inductee, Michael Bisping.