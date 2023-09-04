Former Strikeforce and UFC standout Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Though he never captured a title in any of the major promotions he competed for, ‘Mayhem’ Miller was a favorite among fans for his entertaining style and well-rounded skill set. But in more recent years, Miller has become known for his frequent run-ins with the law. Per a report from TMZ, ‘Mayhem’ was taken into custody following an altercation on Aug. 29 at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

The report states that a fan inside the club attempted to approach Miller. A verbal altercation quickly developed, leading Miller to allegedly put the victim in a choke hold until security at the venue intervened. ‘Mayhem’ fled the club before police arrived that evening, but was arrested the next day when he returned.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records confirm that the former Ultimate Fighter coach was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor charge on August 30 in West Hollywood.

‘Mayhem’ Miller’s Extensive Arrest History

Miller has had repeated run-ins with the law over the last several years. In 2012, ‘Mayhem’ was arrested and charged with trespassing and burglary. Miller reportedly broke into a church in Mission Viejo, California, and destroyed multiple items including books, CDs, and pictures. He discharged a fire extinguisher that left a residue trail to the second floor where police found him naked while sleeping on a couch.

He was arrested once again in 2014 on felony domestic violence following a five-hour-long standoff with a SWAT team outside his Orange County, California home.

Over the next seven years, Miller would be arrested seven times for a plethora of infractions, including driving under the influence, burglary, vandalism, domestic violence, assault and battery, and grand theft auto.

In 2021, Miller was sentenced to one year in prison for vandalism and attempted grand theft, along with felony domestic violence and resisting arrest charges in 2021. He remained in prison from June 2022 to May 2023.