“It Feels Like His Strengths Are Downloaded Into Me” – Jasmine Jasudavicius on Georges St-Pierre as a Training Partner

Canadian scrapper Jasmine Jasudavicius can’t wait to compete in her home country again.

Luckily, Jasudavicius won’t have to wait long as the UFC heads to the Bell Centre in Montreal for a loaded pay-per-view event headlined by two title tilts. But first, fans will see the Ontario native step back inside the Octagon for a clash with former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade.

Before gunning for her fifth straight win at UFC 315, Jasudavicius spoke about what it’s like to compete in front of a hometown crowd, and, more specifically, Canadian combat sports icon Georges St-Pierre.

“When I walk out to the cage, I feel Canada has got my back,” Jasudavicius said in an interview courtesy of CanadaCasino.ca. “I feel like it will be the same having GSP there. I’ll feel like his strengths are kind of downloaded into me. If he’s there, I think it will just give me more motivation and more spark. I’ll want to show so much more of myself because he’s there. “It’s gonna be unbelievable [walking in the footsteps of GSP at the Bell Centre]. I always said I want to be the female GSP, and to be able to go out there, representing Canada in Montreal, following in his footsteps, I feel like the stars are twinkling when I think about it.”

Jasudavicius details training with St-Pierre

Jasudavicius even had the opportunity to spend some training alongside ‘GSP’ ahead of her return to the Octagon. An experience that could prove invaluable against one of the most dangerous women in UFC history.