UFC lightweight Jared Gordon subdues baseball bat-wielding attacker targeting his family

By
Ross Markey
-
Jared Gordon
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

Footage has emerged, detailing an altercation between UFC lightweight striker, Jared Gordon subduing a would-be assailant, wielding a baseball bat as the alleged attacker approached him and his family outside an establishment.

Gordon, who boasts an 18-5 professional record, suffered a third round submission loss to Grant Dawson back in April – dropping a rear-naked choke defeat.

The 33-year-old striker had enjoyed a run of three consecutive victories prior to his submission defeat to the streaking, Dawson – landing back-to-back wins against Chris Fishgold, Danny Chavez, and Joe Solecki. 

READ MORE:  Jamahal Hill Gets TKO Finish Over Thiago Santos In Thrilling Brawl – UFC Vegas 59 Highlights

Jared Gordon was forced to defend his family from an armed assailant

A UFC staple since 2017, Jared Gordon, a native of Queens, New York was forced into similar crime-fighting antics as UFC welterweight contender, Kevin Holland over the course of the weekend – with footage emerging of the New Yorker stopping a would-be attacker.

Tripping the assailant to the ground, Gordon pried the baseball bat from the attacker’s grasp – eventually, all while the assailant attempted to reason with Gordon, claiming he was never going to attack him or his family. At the end of the altercation, Gordon orders the attacker to leave – before he asks for his baseball bat back

READ MORE:  UFC Star Conor McGregor Set For Lead Role Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal In 'Road House' Remake

“Here’s me subduing a guy with a bat after he tried to attack my family and I with it,” Jared Gordon posted on social media. “I don’t know how I restrained myself from beating his face in. My mother then went Karen and wanted to call the cops.” 

READ MORE:  Exclusive | Sam Alvey On His 8 Fight Winless Streak: "I Truly Expected To Be Cut"

Receiving support for his actions, the likes of prominent manager and head coach, Tyson Chartier – as well as UFC middleweight, Eryk Anders backed Gordon’s actions.

“Imagine being in a foot lock while also having a bat across your throat lol,” Tyson Chartier posted. “I gotta assume this dude didn’t think this would be the end results. Jeez man glad nobody got hur and good work defending your fam (raised hands emoji).”

“Is it bc (because) he had on glasses you didn’t hit him?” Eryk Anders joked.

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR