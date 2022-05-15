Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has returned to winning ways following his October title loss to Glover Teixeira — emerging from UFC Vegas 54 triumphantly after opponent, Aleksandar Rakic suffered a third round knee injury in tonight’s main event outing.

Jan Blachowicz, a former UFC and KSW light heavyweight champion, managed to get off to a bright start against the surging Austria native, Rakic, wobbling the Vienna-born contender on numerous occasions in the opening round, as he dealt with a cut just beneath his left eye as well as giving up a late opening frame takedown.

In the second, Rakic managed to once again land Blachowicz on his back at the fence, however, in a rather anticlimatic finish, the former was forced to call a halt to his own bout after he appeared to have suffered a knee injury during an exchange inside the opening minute of the third frame.

Absorbing a right hand from Blachowicz, Rakic returned to his stance, however, while transferring his weight to his right leg, Rakic appeared to suffer a leg injury — resulting in a TKO loss against the Pole as he was left unable to continue.

Below, catch the highlights from Jan Blachowicz’s win against Aleksandar Rakic