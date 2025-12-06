Jan Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov Fight to a Majority Draw – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Jan Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov fought to a majority draw in the UFC 323 main card opener.

Following a competitive opening round, things took a turn in the second when Guskov landed a stiff jab that put the former light heavyweight champion on the mat. Guskov immediately jumped on Błachowicz, landing an onslaught of ground strikes. Błachowicz attempted to lock in a heel hook, but couldn’t cinch it in.

Guskov logged more than three and a half minutes of control time throughout the stanza, bloodying Błachowicz in the process.

Błachowicz bounced back in the third, landing a right hand that had Guskov hurt. Guskov appeared to complain of an eye poke, which was later confirmed via replay, though the referee never saw the foul. As a result, the fight continued uninterrupted. Błachowicz attempted to capitalize, dropping Guskov with a right hand late in the fight

As Guskov made his way back up, Błachowicz poured it on, looking for a last-second finish, but Guskov weathered the storm and made it to the final horn.

Official Result: Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov is ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).

Błachowicz is now 0-2-2 in his last four appearances inside the Octagon. As for Guskov, it is his first career draw and effectively snaps a four-fight win streak for the native of Uzbekistan.

Check out Highlights From Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov at UFC 323:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

