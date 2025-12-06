Jan Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov Fight to a Majority Draw – UFC 323 Highlights

Jan Błachowicz and Bogdan Guskov fought to a majority draw in the UFC 323 main card opener.

Following a competitive opening round, things took a turn in the second when Guskov landed a stiff jab that put the former light heavyweight champion on the mat. Guskov immediately jumped on Błachowicz, landing an onslaught of ground strikes. Błachowicz attempted to lock in a heel hook, but couldn’t cinch it in.

Guskov logged more than three and a half minutes of control time throughout the stanza, bloodying Błachowicz in the process.

Błachowicz bounced back in the third, landing a right hand that had Guskov hurt. Guskov appeared to complain of an eye poke, which was later confirmed via replay, though the referee never saw the foul. As a result, the fight continued uninterrupted. Błachowicz attempted to capitalize, dropping Guskov with a right hand late in the fight

As Guskov made his way back up, Błachowicz poured it on, looking for a last-second finish, but Guskov weathered the storm and made it to the final horn.

Official Result: Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov is ruled a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28).

Błachowicz is now 0-2-2 in his last four appearances inside the Octagon. As for Guskov, it is his first career draw and effectively snaps a four-fight win streak for the native of Uzbekistan.

Check out Highlights From Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov at UFC 323: