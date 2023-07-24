Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz remains confident of landing himself a championship challenge off the back of his UFC 291 clash with Alex Pereira this weekend, claiming he will use “Polish magic” to defeat the Brazilian.

Blachowicz, the current number three ranked light heavyweight contender, has been sidelined since he headlined UFC 282 back in December of last year against Russian challenger, Magomed Ankalaev, battling to a split draw in the pair’s vacant title showdown.

As for Pereira, the Sao Paulo knockout artist will make his light heavyweight divisional bow over the weekend at UFC 291 in Utah, returning for the first time since dropping the middleweight title against common-foe, Israel Adesanya back in April in a second round KO defeat.

Jan Blachowicz plots title fight with UFC 291 win over Alex Pereira

Expecting to earn a championship clash against former division gold holder, Jiri Prochazka should he emerge with a win over ex-champion, Pereira this weekend in Salt Lake City, Blachowicz revealed a rather peculiar gameplan to halt the Brazilian’s passage.

“Yes, I use Polish magic,” Jan Blachowicz during an interview with New York Post Sports. “No, I’m using my magic, but only before my own fight. I don’t use [it] when somebody [else] fights. I’m gonna use [it] against (Alex) Pereira, not to anybody else.”

“After this fight, me or Alex – I believe that’s gonna be m3e – we’re gonna have [a] title shot,” Jan Blachowicz explained. “My next fight after Pereira will be, I think, Jiri Prochazka. So for me, nothing changed; it’s just this. For now, I focus only on Alex. I don’t think about what’s gonna happen later. (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Winning vacant light heavyweight gold back in 2020, Blachowicz landed a thunderous second round knockout win over Dominick Reyes, before successfully defending the title against then-middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya the following year in a decision victory. 

