Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz got the job done against Aleksandar Rakic, earning himself another title shot, but Glover Teixeira still has some work to do to run back a second fight.

Blachowicz won by an unordinary outcome, as Rakic took a step back and looked like he may have blown his knee out. Rakic got up and could barely put pressure on his knee. The fight to that point was a rather close one, and Rakic was coming off a dominant second round. Blachowicz walked away with a TKO victory and even went on to tell Rakic that he will one day be the light heavyweight champion as well.

An incredible fight ends with an unfortunate injury from Rakic.



🇵🇱 @JanBlachowicz will take the win tonight. #UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/5wQV61avqP — UFC (@ufc) May 15, 2022

Coming into the fight, Teixeira was already rooting for Blachowicz. He wanted to see him win, this way they could have a rematch after he defends his title agains Jiri Prochazka. Prochazka unfortunately for Teixaira, may be the most dangerous fighter in the entire division, so beating him will be no small task.

Before the fight Teixeira tweeted out in support of Blachowicz.

“Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back”

Let’s go @JanBlachowicz Win tonight…and I’ll win Jun 11…then we run it back — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) May 15, 2022

Jan Blachowicz answered Teixeiras call with a big win and he is excited to be able to possibly run the fight back

Michael Bisping interviewed Blachowicz after his big win and told hm about Teixeira’s message.

“I was focused on my fight so I don’t check the social media, but I’ll check it now.” Blachowicz said “Glover I’ll keep my fingers crossed for you and I hope so, we going to fight again.”

"I hope so we going to fight again!"@JanBlachowicz hopes to run it back with @gloverteixeira! 🏆#UFCVegas54 pic.twitter.com/IZ8klCIC05 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 15, 2022

The first fight, Teixeira became the oldest champion to win the belt at the age of 42, when he defeated Blachowicz. He was able to submit him in the second round by rear naked choking him.

Would you like to see these two run it back?