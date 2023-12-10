Jan Blachowicz claims shoulder injury left him with ‘The Power of a 2-Year-Old girl’ amid UFC 297 exit

While on the sidelines awaiting surgery for a shoulder injury, Jan Blachowicz has chosen to open up about the impact this injury has had on his legendary “Polish power.

Once on top of the world, it seemed as if any foe was destined to crumble against the vicious onslaught of the unstoppable “Polish power”. This is what Blachowicz’s sinister power had begun to be referred to as, and time and time again the Polish warrior never failed to let it shine.

At UFC 259, Blachowicz shut down Israel Adesanya’s attempts at becoming a double champ, and at that moment the humble warrior from Poland seemed as if he was on top of the world. However, it seems as if every great warrior has an Achilles heel, and for Blachowicz: it was his shoulder.

The shoulder injury began irritating him sometime around 2021, and this would lead to a 1-2-1 streak. He lost his light heavyweight title to Glover Teixeira, had what some consider to be a fluke injury over Aleksander Rakic (because of an injury), and then most recently: lost a split decision to Alex Pereira.

Jan Blachowicz opens up about the loss of his legendary “Polish Power”

“I feel it for like three years, something like this,” Jan Blachowicz said, speaking about his shoulder injury in an interview with BJPENN.com (via MMA Mania).

“I feel pain in my shoulders, but I accept the pain. Last three months, two months, I started losing my power, my strength. 40 percent goes, I tried and do something with physiotherapy and doctors, and they tried to fix it but every training was worse,” Blachowicz continued.

“When I did wrestling, I’d hold someone and they’d just grab my hand and open it like this, too easy. We did an MRI on both shoulders because I feel pain in both of them, and I need to clean it, if I were to clean it, I can come back to training. They said after this, after a good recovery, my power will be back. I feel pain, but the pain is okay. The power, I feel like a two-year-old girl, so it’s not possible to prepare for a fight.”

This problem has kept him from fighting, as well. The injury is actually what caused the Polish warrior to cancel his rematch with Aleksander Rakic.

“I wanted to do this fight, but I cannot be ready 100 percent,” he said. “I’m just sad, but as I said, I don’t want to waste my energy thinking about what happened, I have to save this energy for surgery and recovery.”

Jan Blachowicz went on to speak about his return to MMA, and although he’d like to return faster: he admitted it would likely be summertime before fans could see him in action.

“Something like that,” Jan Blachowicz sighed. “I was hoping for the first part of the new year, but we will see. First of all, I need to do this surgery and rehab, then we can start thinking about it. I need to go to the gym and do a sparring session, I want to feel my power again and I can find a new fight.”

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will ever recapture his lost light-heavyweight title?