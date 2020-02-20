Jan Blachowicz: Santos, Reyes Had Their Chance, It’s My Turn

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz firmly believes it’s his time to step into the Octagon and challenge UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Blachowicz comes off of a spectacular performance in the UFC Rio Rancho main event this past weekend, knocking out Corey Anderson in the first round of their light heavyweight meeting. After the win, Blachowicz exchanged words with a cageside Jones, hyping a potential clash down the line. Speaking to MMA Fighting, Blachowicz has doubled down on his claim to the next title shot.

While other top contenders such as Dominick Reyes and Thiago Santos are calling to fight Jones again, Blachowicz said they’ve each had their chance, and now it’s his turn.

“It’s my turn,” Blachowicz said. “Thiago [Santos] had his chance. Dominick had his chance. Now it’s my turn. Now I’m next in line. I should be the next contender for the title shot and I will be. I believe in that. They had their chance but they don’t use it. I’m going to use it. I’m going to win. I’m going to be the guy that beats Jon Jones.”

Jones and Santos battled to a split decision, the first in “Bones'” career, back in July of last year. Santos put up a valiant effort, but Jones managed to retain his title and remain champion. Earlier this month, Jones then took on Reyes in the UFC 247 main event, in a fight many scored in favor of the challenger, three rounds to two.

However, the controversial Texas judging, which was suspect all night, awarded Jones the unanimous decision win, with one judge scoring it four rounds to one in favor of Jones. Blachowicz suggested that Reyes and Santos fight each other next, with the winner taking on the winner between himself and Jones.

“I can be the matchmaker right now if you want,” Blachowicz said. “I’ll fight Jon Jones for the title belt. Dominick Reyes can fight against Thiago Santos and who win this fight can fight against me next for the title shot.”

What do you think about Blachowicz’s claim that he’s next in line to challenge Jones? What do you think of Blachowicz’s matchup ideas for the four?