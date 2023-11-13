Jan Blachowicz eyes title fight rematch with Alex Pereira after UFC 295 win: ‘I know you’re a slimy one’

Former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz has called for his own rematch with newly-minted division titleholder, Alex Pereira – calling the Brazilian “slimy” after his stunning title win at UFC 295 over the course of the weekend at Madison Square Garden.

Headlining UFC 295 in New York City over the course of the weekend, Pereira, a former undisputed middleweight champion turned in a spectacular second round win over former gold holder, Jiri Prochazka, landing a second round TKO win over the Czech Republic natie to land undisputed light heavyweight spoils.

Making his divisional bow inside the Octagon back in July of this year at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, Sao Paulo native, Pereira landed a close, split decision win over former champion, the above-mentioned, Blachowicz, in the pair’s title-eliminator.

Jan Blachowicz eyes title rematch with Alex Pereira

And welcoming a future fight with two-time Octagon rival, Israel Adesanya in the immediate aftermath of his win at UFC 295, as well as receiving a call out from former champion, Jamahal Hill, Pereira is also apparently on the radar of Blachowicz.

“@AlexPereiraUFC I know you’re a slimy one,” Jan Blachowicz posted on his official X account. “Calling out Izzy (Israel Adesanya). Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business you and I. The judges won’t give you handouts next time. Pathetic.”

@AlexPereiraUFC I know you're a slimy one. Calling out Izzy. Great performance and all but STFU, we have unfinished business you and I. The judges won't give you hand outs next time. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/jlv5NnohV8 — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) November 12, 2023

“I see I need to clarify,” Blachowicz posted. “People see me that I’m a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get p*ssed off, like everyone in life. I’m still super angry that they stole my W against Pereira. Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We’ve been there 4 times!”

Himself set to return to the Octagon at the turn of the year, Blachowicz will rematch Austrian contender, Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 297 in January in Toronto, Canada, having landed a third round TKO win over the former back in May of last year, after he suffered a knee injury.

Would you like to see a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz after UFC 295?