Jan Blachowicz is willing to fight Israel Adesanya again.

Blachowicz will look to defend his light heavyweight title a second time when he faces Glover Teixeira in the UFC 267 headliner taking place next weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Of course, his first title defense came at UFC 259 back in March when he outpointed Israel Adesanya and not only ended his dream of becoming a simultaneous two-weight champion, but also inflicted his first defeat.

Adesanya has since stated that he hasn’t given up on his goal of becoming a champion at light heavyweight. That said, he likely won’t get a chance again if Blachowicz remains the champion given how their first fight went.

However, Blachowicz is open to the possibility still provided Adesanya earns his shot rather than getting an immediate title shot again.

“Yeah, why not? It’s possible,” Blachowicz said in a recent interview (via MMA News). “But first of all, if you go through my category, now he have to do some fights, you know? Not, ‘OK, I go try again.’ Not for the title.

“First of all, he need to beat maybe two, three guys in 205, and then maybe then they give him chance for the title. But not immediately.”

It certainly sounds fair enough but one can imagine a couple more wins for Adesanya at middleweight, and he will likely get another shot at light heavyweight — especially if Blachowicz doesn’t remain champion for long.

Not that Blachowicz is planning on having that happen.

Would you like to see the rematch?