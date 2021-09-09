Jan Blachowicz says he’s no longer intrigued by the thought of a fight against Jon Jones.

Blachowicz was expected to challenge Jones for his light heavyweight title sometime in the summer of last year, after the former knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round last February. However, it was not meant to be, as Jones would instead relinquish his title in the hopes of moving up to the heavyweight division – a move that never came to fruition.

Instead, Blachowicz would face Dominick Reyes for the vacant title at UFC 253. he would once again prove victorious, this time earning a second-round stoppage to take his place atop the light heavyweight throne. Blachowicz would then pick up his first defense of his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

Still, the possibly of a fight against Jones has loomed large during his reign, with some feeling he hasn’t truly earned the title until he defeats the former champion. Blachowicz, however, said that while he once entertained the idea of welcoming Jones back to the octagon, the fight si one that no longer draws his interest (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I think Jon Jones, this conversation is over. It’s not making sense to talk about him anymore. I don’t know. Maybe he don’t fight anymore, anywhere at heavyweight or light heavyweight, I don’t think so. I don’t know what he’ll do. I forgot about him. You remind me about Jon Jones right now,” Blachowicz said.

“A half year ago, it would be a different way — ‘I have to beat him, I’ll find him somewhere and beat him.’ Like I said before but right now I don’t care about him. If he comes back, OK. If not, who cares.”

For now, Blachowicz will shift all his focus into the challenge ahead of him. He meets former title challenger Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 267 on October 30.

Do you still want to see Jan Blachowicz take on Jon Jones? Let us know!