UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is willing to do anything to fight Jon Jones, even if that means meeting him at heavyweight.

In an interview with RT Sport, Blachowicz was adamant about his continued interest in battling Jones after defeating middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259.

“I can meet him at 205 or at heavyweight, I don’t care,” Blachowicz said. “Jon Jones, I think he will stay at heavyweight. But if he changes his mind, I’m waiting for him.”

Blachowicz has been clamoring for a fight with the most dominant UFC light heavyweight champion of all-time since his knockout victory over Corey Anderson at UFC Fight Night 167. It was expected that Jones would fight Blachowicz for his next light-heavyweight title defense, but he ended up vacating the belt and preparing for a run in the heavyweight division.

Jones and the UFC are currently at-odds over negotiations for a heavyweight title fight with newly-crowned champion Francis Ngannou. Jones and the UFC brass couldn’t come to terms on a potential matchup with Ngannou in 2020 after failing to meet his demands for more money to move up in weight.

Blachowicz also said he is willing to battle Ngannou if the UFC can’t come to terms on a deal with Jones later this year.

“If UFC sends me, ‘You want to fight against Francis?’ why not?” Blachowicz concluded. “He’s got power like Predator. He has great power but nobody has power like Legendary Polish Power.”

After defending his title at UFC 259, Blachowicz seems to be on a collision course with top light-heavyweight contender Glover Teixeira for his next fight later this year. Jones has continued to deny a return to light-heavyweight in the future.

What do you think about Jan Blachowicz and potential future matchups with Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou? Do you think the Legendary Polish Power would adapt well to heavyweight?