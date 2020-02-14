Jan Blachowicz: I Will Be The Guy To Take The Title From Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Jan Blachowicz believes the stakes are high heading into his UFC Rio Rancho fight against Corey Anderson this weekend. The 36-year-old is confident in picking up the win, getting a title shot and dethroning long-time champion Jon Jones. Speaking to MMA Junkie at UFC on ESPN+ 25 media day, he said.

“I think that I know how to beat Jon Jones. I will find a way to beat him and I will be this guy to take the title from him.”

For Blachowicz this fight is bigger than just figuring out who the number one contender is. On Saturday at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico he has the chance to avenge a key career loss against Anderson. The pair first met in 2015, with Anderson emerging an comfortable winner over three rounds. However, the Polish fighter insists it’ll be much different this time.

“I don’t have jet lag (this time),” Blachowicz said. “My body is good because in our first fight, after two minutes of the fight I was completely exhausted, but I was able to go until the end of the fight, so it’s also some kind of substance for me. But now I’m good. I came to Rio Rancho more than two weeks ago, no jet lag. But this time it’s going to be a completely different fight. But I think Corey is going to do the exact same. He’s going to try to use his boxing to take me down and control me from the top.”

“I think he doesn’t have respect for me,” Blachowicz said. “He beat me in an easy way in our first fight, but after this fight he changed opinion about me. I’ll try to teach him respect in the fight. … The best way for me would be to knock him out, then I will be next for the title shot.”

