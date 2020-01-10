UFC Rio Rancho Poster Released (Photo)

Spread the word!













The official UFC Rio Rancho poster has been revealed for the February 15 event, which takes place from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

In the main event of the night, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head-to-head. The winner could very well be looking at an opportunity at the 205-pound championship next. Also, in the co-main event, welterweights Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira will go head-to-head.

You can check out the UFC Rio Rancho poster, which was released on the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s Instagram page, below.

UFC Rio Rancho Card:

Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

Devin Clark vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov

Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas

Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman

Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano

Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva

