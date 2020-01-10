UFC Rio Rancho Poster Released (Photo)

The official UFC Rio Rancho poster has been revealed for the February 15 event, which takes place from the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
In the main event of the night, light heavyweights Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz will go head-to-head. The winner could very well be looking at an opportunity at the 205-pound championship next. Also, in the co-main event, welterweights Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira will go head-to-head.
You can check out the UFC Rio Rancho poster, which was released on the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion’s Instagram page, below.
UFC Rio Rancho Card:
- Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz
- Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira
- Devin Clark vs. Gadzhimurad Antigulov
- Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella
- Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas
- Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros
- John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman
- Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg
- Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Macy Chiasson vs. Nicco Montano
- Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva
What do you think of the UFC Rio Rancho poster?