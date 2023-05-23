Jan Blachowicz (29-9-1 MMA) isn’t feeling to pressure of fighting former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA), vowing that he will do the same to him as he did to his rival Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) at UFC 259.

The pair are scheduled for the co-main event slot at UFC 291 on July 29th in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Blachowicz Vs. Pereira shapes up to me one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. With Alex Pereira trying to find a new home at 205lbs and Blachowicz eager for a challenge that lands him another run at light heavyweight gold, there is a lot at play for both fighters.

Jan Blachowicz expresses he’ll send Alex Pereira back to 185lbs

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Jan Blachowicz has stated that he sees his role as the gatekeeper to the light heavyweight division and why he wanted to be the one to welcome Alex Pereira to the division.

“I think this is my job in the UFC sometimes. I need to do it in the best way, to send him back to the lower category,” Blachowicz said on The MMA Hour.

Jan Blachowicz on Alex Pereira: “I think this is my job in the UFC sometimes… send him back to the lower [weight class]" 👀 #TheMMAHour



▶️ https://t.co/jQQjDN88S0 pic.twitter.com/EGGuJSsvft — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 22, 2023

Although Jan Blachowicz is confident, he will be able to find a way to victory against Alex Pereira, he knows it won’t a walk in the park. Blachowicz isn’t dim, he is well-aware of the knockout power ‘Poatan’ possesses. However, he doesn’t believe Pereira’s power will translate as well to the 205lbs division as many people anticipate.

“For sure, he’s going to have power but what I always say if you change weight category you can spar in your gym with the bigger guys but when you fight, it’s completely different,” Blachowicz said.

“Timing, speed, everything is different. Three times I fight before with guys from the lower division and I won everything. This time will be the same.”

For Jan Blachowicz a convincing win over Alex Pereira at UFC 291 should secure him the next light heavyweight title shot.

“If I win the fight, my next fight will be for the title. It’s bigger motivation for me, and thanks to Alex that he moved to our category — new blood. I’d like to know what place I am right now. It’s very good for me that after this fight, my next fight will be for the title. I’m just happy to take the belt again to Poland,” Blachowicz exclaimed.

The Polish man believes after that sort of performance against him at UFC 291, Pereira will not be wanting stay around the 205lbs division for much longer.

Do you think Jan Blachowicz will beat Alex Pereira at UFC 291?