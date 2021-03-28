City Kickboxing trainee, Jamie Mullarkey has his first Octagon victory under his belt — and in quite spectacular fashion. Opening the main card of UFC 260 against Khama ‘The Deathstar’ Worthy, the Australian managed a stunning one-punch knockout win in just forty-six seconds.

Dropping a pair of decision losses to Brad Riddell and Fares Ziam heading into the clash, Mullarkey appeared dangerous early on, before launching a left hand shot which just caught Worthy at the very end, immediately stunning the Pittsburg native, who subsequently fell face first to the canvas as Mullarkey swarmed with some ground strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Mullarkey’s stunning one-punch stoppage of Worthy.