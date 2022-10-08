Former UFC competitor James Vick will be making his debut in Karate Combat on October 29. ‘The Texecutioner’ has taken some MMA and boxing fights since parting ways with the UFC in 2019.

Karate Combat made the announcement for James Vick vs Jorge Perez on Twitter:

“The Official Main Card For #KC36! Bruno Souza takes on the former lightweight champion Edgars Skrivers, Igor De Castaneda returns to battle against Franklin Mina and more! You can watch KC36 live on http://Karate.com on October 29th at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.”

Jorge Perez is from the Dominican Republic and sports a 2-2 record in Karate Combat.

James Vick ended his UFC run with four consecutive losses. Three of which were by KO/TKO. ‘The Texecutioner’ then earned one more KO loss in MMA before turning to boxing. The US-born fighter has taken three boxing fights in 2022 and has earned a 2-1 record. Now, he turns his focus to Karate Combat.

James Vick in Karate Combat

‘The Texecutioner’ will be making his debut in the organization at Karate Combat 36 upcoming later this month on October 29. Karate Combat is a martial arts organization that mixes rules from Karate, Kickboxing, and MMA. According to their website, the organization:

“Karate Combat is the future of combat sports. Merging the ancient art of karate, millions of die-hard fans and practitioners, and cutting edge video production, Karate Combat is the premiere karate organization in the world.”

MMA legends Georges St-Pierre, Lyoto Machida, Bas Rutten, and Stephen Thompson all work alongside the organization on its broadcast side. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Georges St-Pierre explained:

“I’m very happy to be part of Karate Combat. I first started martial arts by practicing karate. That was a passion, which turned into my love for mixed martial arts. This is a very dynamic sport, and the show is going to be spectacular. People are going to be really entertained… This is a show I believe in. The fights are very exciting and the level of athleticism showcased is amazing, and the whole story is great. It’s just an overall great show, and the fans of combat sports will be blown away.”