James Krause Takes UFC 247 Fight On 24 Hours Notice

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight James Krause has stepped in on 24 hours to face Trevin Giles in a middleweight bout at UFC 247. Giles was originally slated to fight Antonio Arroyo on the pay-per-view undercard. Both fighters successfully made weight, but Arroyo was transported to the hospital afterwards and was subsequently pulled from the event. Giles was left without an opponent before TUF veteran Krause stepped up with next to no notice.

Speaking to MMA Weekly, UFC President Dana White confirmed the news, he said, “This guy was here cornering. James Krause is stepping in and gonna take the fight. He’s actually literally going to weigh in today at the ceremonial weigh-ins,” UFC president Dana White said at the UFC 248 press conference prior to the UFC 247 ceremonial weigh-in. “I know he’s not from Texas, but he’s gonna step in and save this fight for your guy. That’s pending he passes all of his medicals and makes weight. What a stud.”

Krause, who has never competed at middleweight reacted to news on social media, he said.

“Everyone says they’re a gangster until it comes time to make gangster moves. 24 hours notice, at middleweight, against Trevin Giles. See you tomorrow, Houston 😉”

Confidence is certainly high in the Krause camp and with good reason. The 33-year-old is currently riding a six-fight win streak dating back to 2015. Last time out he earned a performance of the night bonus for dominating and stopping Sergio Moraes at UFC Sao Paulo.

Giles is probably feeling the pressure heading into this fight. Since making a winning UFC debut against Antonio Braga Neto in 2017, he has failed to impress. Back-to-back defeats came in 2019 after a long period of inactivity. His UFC career could well be on the line, especially since he’s fighting a natural welterweight, who hit the scale at 183.5lbs, without any training or weight cutting.

Can James Krause get the win against Trevin Giles at UFC 247?