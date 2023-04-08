In the wake of rumors linking incoming UFC 287 headliner, Alex Pereira with a future move to the light heavyweight limit – 205lbs kingpin, Jamahal Hill claims he would “dominate” his middleweight champion counterpart if they share the Octagon in the future.

Taking main event honors at UFC 287 tonight in Miami, Florida, Sao Paulo knockout artist, Pereira attempts to secure the first successful defense of his middleweight crown, taking on former champion and bitter enemy, Israel Adesanya in a championship rematch.

Headlining UFC 281 back in November of last year, Pereira minted himself as the king of the middleweights with a stunning, rallying fifth round finish of former kickboxing rival, Adesanya, handing the Nigerian-Kiwi a standing TKO loss.

As for Jamahal Hill, the Dana White’s Contender Series alum clinched the vacant light heavyweight title against Pereira’s teammate, former titleholder, Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 back in January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Turning in an impressive and one-sided unanimous decision victory, Hill has been linked with a title defense against former champion, Jiri Prochazka for an event in the summer.

However, in the immediate aftermath of Hill’s championship coronation, Pereira, a former light heavyweight champion under the banner of GLORY Kickboxing, was linked with a potential move to tackle the Illinois native.

Jamahal Hill welcomes future fight with fellow champion, Alex Pereira

And welcoming a potential future fight with Pereira ahead of the Brazilian’s return in the ‘Sunshine State’ tonight, Hill claimed he would “dominate” the former should they tangle.

“Come on in,” Jamahal Hill said of a fight with Alex Pereira during an interview with Inside Fighting. “I’m here for everybody. Just put a dish on the plate so I could eat. [It would be a] dominant victory for me – dominant. I’m going to dominate him.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Riding a four-fight winning run, prior to his championship win over Teixeira, Hill turned back the trio of Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and former title challenger, Thiago Santos in successive knockout victories.