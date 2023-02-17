Jiri Prochazka targets summer UFC return against Jamahal Hill: ‘I am the champion’

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is planning for a summer return to reclaim the throne he never lost

Prochazka vacated his title late last year due to a gruesome shoulder injury sustained in training camp that needed surgery indefinitely. That fight camp was preparing him to make the first defense of his title in an immediate rematch opposing former champion Glover Teixeira.

Considering this horrible news, the UFC decided to make a three-round encounter between Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jan Blachowicz a five-round vacant title fight at UFC 282.

Once that fight resulted in a draw, the UFC immediately booked former champion Glover Teixeira, the man Prochazka took the belt from, to fight then no. 7 ranked Jamahal Hill, who defeated him via unanimous decision to claim the UFC light-heavyweight championship last month at UFC 283.

Now that the UFC has a 205 lb champion accounted for, Prochazka eyes a summer return to challenge Hill for the title:

“I’m working on it. Right now, the main target is to be in full range with that shoulder, to have activated all the muscles around the shoulder, and still building the best conditioning in the game and still work on the movement.

“I’d like to be (back) this summer or the end of this summer. It doesn’t matter. I will watch how it goes, everything, and by that we can fight maybe earlier or maybe later. But I think this summer is real(istic) to be ready and to be the champion.

“There’s no regrets. There’s no regrets. I don’t regret nothing. Everything, what I did was necessary, even the injury. Everything has a reason, so I’m good with everything. I’m just happy with how everything went.

“When I will be back in full power, I will be the champion. I am the champion right now, but I will be on paper the champion and I’m looking forward to the next challenges.”

This is great to hear, the former champ will be ready by the current champs deadline.

So, it looks like the next light-heavyweight title fight we’ll get is Jamahal Hill versus Jiri Prochazka.

If you enjoyed this piece, feel free to share it on social media!