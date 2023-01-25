Jamahal Hill predicts finish of Alex Pereira following UFC 283 title win: ‘I’ll knock him the f*ck out’

Recently minted undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill is ready to take on all comers to his 205lbs title since winning the belt just last weekend – including middleweight champion, Alex Pereira, claiming he would knockout the Brazilian ahead of a potential matchup.

Hill, who headlined UFC 283 last weekend in Brazil, managed to clinch the vacant light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision win over the retiring former undisputed champion, Glover Teixeira on enemy soil.

Becoming the first fighter to come from Dana White’s Contender Series to win UFC gold, Hill extended his winning run to four consecutive fights with his win over Teixeira, adding to prior stoppages of Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Jimmy Crute.

Jamahal Hill predicts knockout win over middleweight best, Alex Pereira

Linked with a potential fight against former undisputed champion, Jiri Prochazka in his first attempted title defense, Jamahal Hill has also been fielded as a possible next opponent for Teixeira’s teammate and compatriot, Pereira, however, claims he would knockout the middleweight phenom if they shared the Octagon.



“They tell me he (Alex Pereira) might come up [to light heavyweight],” Jamahal Hill said during a previous interview with Middleeasy. “Come on in my boy. Whenever he decides. Oh yeah, I can go up there and f*ck him up. Come on in my boy, all that smoke. I was there [at UFC 281] – I watched [the fight] live. All respect to Izzy (Israel Adesanya), but I’ll knock Pereira the f*ck out.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

In the immediate aftermath of his loss to Hill last weekend in his native Brazil, Teixeira touted Pereira as a future title challenger at 205lbs, before confirming his retirement from active competition with immediate effect.

“In reality, I think I’m too tough for my own good,” Glover Teixeira said through an interpreter. “Too tough for my own health. I can’t keep up anymore. I’m gonna focus my energy on Alex Pereria, on ‘Po-Atan’. He’s gonna keep his [middleweight] belt for a while and then go up to light heavyweight.”

Planning an Octagon comeback as soon as May, Pereira is expected to make the middleweight walk next, welcoming an immediate title rematch with Israel Adesanya, or a title outing opposite former champion, Robert Whittaker.