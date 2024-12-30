Jamahal Hill is in a ‘good spot’ ahead of return to the cage at UFC 311

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has insisted that he’s in a good spot as he prepares to make his return to the octagon next month.

Back at UFC 300, Jamahal Hill suffered a soul-crushing defeat at the hands of Alex Pereira. In the main event of the promotion’s blockbuster landmark pay-per-view, he was defeated by ‘Poatan’, ensuring he failed to get back the belt that he had to surrender due to injury.

Now, he’s set to make his return to the cage when he goes head to head with Jiri Prochazka in what promises to be an absolute banger of a fight at UFC 311 in January.

Ahead of that contest, Jamahal Hill has spoken candidly about what he learnt from the Pereira loss and what’s to come.

Jamahal Hill looks back at Alex Pereira defeat

“My takeaway from that is just be more gritty as a competitor,” Hill said. “People are out here for their dreams and that comes with a certain edge and attitude with it. It’s not that I didn’t know that, it’s just that it was just a really, really painful reminder of that.”

“I’m extremely hungry to get back,” Hill said. “I’m feeling better. I’m feeling closer to where I was pre any of the injuries. It’s all starting to come back together, come back into form, and I’m just excited to get back in.”

“… I’m in a good spot. The bounce in my legs is coming back very, very well, and I haven’t really thought about my Achilles for a while now. The knee injury has not been as bothersome. I feel like we’re in a really good place to come out and put on a great performance.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Buckle up, folks, because Jamahal Hill will be bringing the heat at UFC 311.