Jalin Turner continues to run through his lightweight competition amid a purple patch of form, handing City Kickboxing staple, Brad Riddell with a quickfire, 45-second guillotine choke in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Turner, who had yet to crack the lightweight top-15 ahead of his matchup with the New Zealander, is now likely to land in Riddell’s #14 place in the division come the release of the official rankings on Tuesday — wrapping the latter with a nasty guillotine.

San Bernardino native, Turner managed to get off to a bright start within the opening exchange, cracking Riddell with a stinging right hand, before just missing narrowly with a left high kick.

Sprawling straight into a guillotine choke attempt, Turner, managed to mount Riddell on top — forcing an eventual tap from the latter to score his fifth consecutive triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Jalin Turner’s dominant finish over Brad Riddell