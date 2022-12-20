UFC alum Jake Shields denies claims from Mike Jackson that he is a ‘Nazi’: ‘I do business with Jewish people’

Former UFC welterweight contender and past title challenger, Jake Shields has addressed his publicized altercation with fellow fighter, Mike Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute, claiming that he will attempt to “smooth” things over with the facility, as well as once more denying allegations from Jackson that he is a “Nazi” and “white nationalist”.

Shields, a renowned grappler and former Rumble on the Rock, Elite XC, Shooto, and Strikeforce champion, has yet to feature professionally since he dropped a first round knockout loss to Ray Cooper III back in October 2018 under the PFL (Professional Fighters League) banner.

Jake Shields again denies he’s a Nazi

Last week, footage posted by Shields on his official Twitter account, showed him involved in a physical altercation with UFC welterweight fighter, Jackson at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, with Shields grappling with the latter, as the two exchanged verbal back-and-forths across their respective social media.

Responding to his altercation with Jackson on his official Twitter account, Shields, a native of Mountain Ranch, California, admitted that he was “out of line” to confront Jackson at the facility.

“I know I was out of line, so hopefully, I’ll smooth it over with the PI,” Jake Shields tweeted. “I know I shouldn’t have done that. But the guy had for months just been popping on my Twitter and calling me a Nazi, which is complete defamation.”

“I do business with Jewish people, and so they’re calling me a Nazi, and people that know me know I’m not that way, but what if I didn’t know these people I was working with?” Jake Shields tweeted. “I could lose big business deals if he’s sitting there telling people I’m a Nazi and a white supremacist. It’s such a (sic) slander. I could sue him for defamation.”

Shields further claimed that those within the mixed martial arts community, and fellow fighters in particular supported his “humiliation” of Jackson.

“100% of UFC fighters supported me humiliating Mike Jackson,” Jake Shields tweeted. “Both of his coaches said he deserved to get smacked and won’t try and protect him. You would think this would wake him up but instead, he’s just getting more racist and deranged.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)