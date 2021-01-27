YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul has revealed he will train with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal in preparation for his fight with former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren.

On Tuesday it was announced Paul will box retired UFC fighter Askren on April 17. The fight will take place on Triller pay-per-view.

It represents Paul’s first step up in opposition. He has previously only fought fellow social media personalities and Nate Robinson, a former NBA player.

Askren was wildly successful during his time as a professional fighter. However, he is primarily known for his elite-level wrestling skills. Askren’s boxing ability is questionable, especially when compared to the world class fighters he came up against including Masvidal.

‘Gamebred’ famously knocked Askren out with a flying knee just five seconds into their fight in 2019.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul revealed he has relocated to Miami, Floirda and is set to link up with Masvidal.

“We’re here in Miami training. I wanted to channel Masvidal’s energy since he’s in Florida. I wanted to link up with Masvidal,” Paul said.

“I’m linking up with Masvidal tomorrow. Yeah, he’s gonna help me train for this fight and hopefully I can knock Ben (Askren) out faster than Masvidal did. I know it seems like a lofty goal but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record.”

Masvidal hasn’t fought since falling short in his bid to become the UFC welterweight champion. ‘Gamebred’ took the late notice call to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 last summer. He was easily dealt with by ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who claimed a unanimous decision victory over the inaugural BMF titleholder. Masvidal continues to tick over at American Top Team in Florida as rumours about a potential fight with former teammate Colby Covington continue to swirl.

Do you think Jake Paul can follow in the footsteps of Jorge Masvidal and knock out Ben Askren?