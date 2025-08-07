Rumors have been making their way through the combat sports community as of late. A rumor that Jake Paul will have a boxing match against the former Heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua. The bizardvark actor and influencer has made a name for himself the past 5 years as a boxer. Having won fights against aging stars in the combat sports world, Jake now sets his sights on Anthony Joshua for his next bout. Having proven himself a commodity in the landscape of boxing.

Paul holds KO/TKO wins over Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley , former Bellator Champion Ben Askren and symbolic king of violence champion Mike Perry. Paul holds KO/TKO wins over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley, Bellator Champion Ben Askren, and symbolic the “King of Violence” Mike Perry. He also has decision victories over UFC legends Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. Is that résumé strong enough to face someone like Anthony Joshua? Some have concerns.

Raising an alarm for Jake Paul

Boxing standout Lawrence Okolie, who has previously sparred with both Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, is raising concerns about the potential matchup. Okolie has praised Paul for the skill he’s developed in a short time and for his self-belief. However, in a recent interview, he warned:

“I think of it from a health and safety factor. It’s like—he’s maybe a cruiserweight, and Anthony Joshua is a big, strong heavyweight. If he turns it on, it’s not just a risk for a knockout. It’s a much bigger risk.”

Not everyone shares Okolie’s concern. When asked about the matchup in an interview, former Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury surprised many with his take:

“I don’t know about a tune-up. I think Jake Paul knocks him out.”

He elaborated further:

“I just think Jake Paul can knock AJ out. I think AJ is a spent force, and I think Jake Paul is on the rise.”

Jake Paul has proven the combat sports community wrong before—and if this fight happens, it would undoubtedly be the most dangerous bout of his career. No opponent has posed the kind of threat Joshua does.

Is this courageous—or delusional?

Only time will tell.