Anthony Joshua is After Easy Fights and Jake Paul is Next — Says Combat Sports Insider

If Anthony Joshua is looking for an easy fight, Jake Paul may very well be his next opponent.

Once upon a time, Joshua was a unified heavyweight world champion and, considered by many, to be one of the most dangerous punchers on the planet. However, a brutal loss against Daniel Dubois in his most recent outing has led some to believe that the Watford, England native’s best days are behind him.

As a fighter always looking to compete against past-their-prime athletes, Paul immediately went in on Joshua, calling for a clash between the two.

Jake Paul just called out Anthony Joshua 😅



“I will f*cking beat Anthony Joshua’s ass. He doesn’t have a chin, has no skill and he’s stiff” pic.twitter.com/5RsskNhWwr — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 20, 2025

While most were quick to disregard Paul’s callout, Chael Sonnen thinks that a fight with ‘The Problem Child’ is exactly the type of scrap Joshua is looking for.

“The fight will not happen because Joshua is so much better than Jake,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Now, Jake is the one asking for it. “Why on earth, if it in fact is an easy fight, would Joshua not do it? He’s a prizefighter. You’re always looking for the biggest paycheck against the easiest opponent. It’s your job. It’s your management’s job.”

Jake Paul’s MVP partner talks potential Anthony Joshua clash

Recently, Most Valuable Promotion’s co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, revealed that talks are ongoing between Paul and Joshua.

“I’m looking at it as Jake versus Joshua, which is quite biblical, and it’s quite impactful in many ways,” Bidarian told Sky Sports. “I think size-wise, we can get comfortable with it, and I think experience-wise, Jake is learning very fast and growing, and Joshua is a little long in the tooth. “So it could be a very interesting matchup, and we’re actively discussing it with Matchroom.”

Jake Paul is 12-1 in his pro boxing career, with his most recent victory coming against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Before that, ‘The Problem Child’ went eight rounds with heavyweight legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson in November.

Joshua, on the other hand, is far more experienced, boasting a record of 28-4 with 25 of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO. Before coming up short against Dubois, he scored a second-round knockout against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.